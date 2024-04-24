Germany’s business sentiment strengthened for the third straight month to a near one-year high in April on a notable improvement in confidence among service providers. The business confidence index climbed to 89.4 in April from a revised 87.9 in March, monthly survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Wednesday. This was the highest score since May 2023, when the reading was 91.4.
