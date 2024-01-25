Business morale in Germany weakened unexpectedly to the lowest since the summer 2020 as the train strike and supply chain issues caused by the Red Sea re-routing added to the current sombre outlook. The business confidence index fell to 85.2 in January from a revised reading of 86.3 in December, survey results from the Munich-based ifo Institute showed on Thursday.
