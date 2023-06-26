German business confidence deteriorated to a seven-month low in June as companies were markedly pessimistic about future and their assessment about current situation worsened, a survey conducted by the ifo institute showed on Monday. The business climate index slid more-than-expected to 88.5 in June from 91.5 in May. The reading was seen at 90.7.
