Sentiment among German companies rose moderately in February due to less pessimism regarding the outlook signaling that the economy is stabilizing at a low level, survey data from the ifo Institute showed Friday. The ifo business climate index rose to 85.5 from 85.2 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 85.5. “The German economy is stabilizing at a low level,” ifo Institute President Cl
