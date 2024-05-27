German business confidence stagnated in May as the deterioration in the current assessment was offset by the improvement in expectations, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Monday. The business climate index registered 89.3 in May, unchanged from April. The score was forecast to improve to 90.3 from April’s initially estimated value of 89.4.
