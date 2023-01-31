Germany’s import price inflation eased less-than-expected in December to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years amid a continued slowdown in the energy prices, data published by Destatis revealed on Tuesday. Import prices logged a double-digit annual growth of 12.6 percent in December, slower than the 14.5 percent surge in November.
