Germany’s industrial production continued to decline in August on weak construction and energy output but the overall pace of contraction softened, data from Destatis showed on Monday. Industrial output decreased 0.2 percent from July, when it dropped by revised 0.6 percent. Production was forecast to fall 0.3 percent after July’s initially estimated decline of 0.8 percent.
