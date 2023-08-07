Driven by the weaker automotive and construction output, Germany’s industrial production declined more than expected in June, adding concerns of a downward revision to the second quarter GDP data. Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 1.5 percent in June, following a revised 0.1 percent drop in May, Destatis reported Monday.
