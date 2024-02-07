Germany’s industrial production continued to decline and posted a worse-than-expected fall in December highlighting the fragile nature of the economy. Data from Destatis showed that industrial output dropped 1.6 percent month-on-month, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent fall in November and also worse than economists’ forecast of 0.4 percent decrease.
