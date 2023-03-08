Germany’s industrial production rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in January, but retail sales unexpectedly fell again indicating that private consumption could act as a drag on economic growth this year. Industrial production grew 3.5 percent on a monthly basis to offset the revised 2.4 percent decline in December, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Industrial Output Recovers; Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall - March 8, 2023
- Eurozone Economy Stagnates In Q4 - March 8, 2023
- Lowe Says RBA Closer To Pause Interest Rate Hike - March 8, 2023