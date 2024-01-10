Germany’s industrial production logged a surprise decline as all sectors contracted in November, raising chances of the economy slipping into a recession, official data showed on Tuesday. Industrial production slid 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in November, following a revised 0.3 percent drop in October, Destatis said.
