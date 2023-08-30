Germany’s consumer price inflation slowed slightly to a 17-month low in August on slowing food price growth, flash data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday. Consumer prices posted an annual increase of 6.1 percent in August after rising 6.2 percent in July. This was the lowest rate since March 2022. Prices were forecast to gain 6.0 percent.
