Germany’s consumer price inflation accelerated in May and core inflation remained steady, suggesting the stickiness of inflation that could cloud the outlook for the European Central Bank as it prepares to lower interest rates next week. Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, climbed to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent in April.
