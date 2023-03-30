Germany’s consumer price inflation eased markedly in March as the sharp increase in energy prices seen over the same period last year dropped out of the annual comparison, flash estimate from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer prices increased 7.4 percent year-on-year in March but this was notably weaker than the 8.7 percent increase registered in February.
