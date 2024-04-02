Consumer price inflation in Germany slowed for a third straight month in March to its lowest level in nearly three years but core inflation remained high, thus complicating the picture for the European Central Bank that is set to announce the latest rate decision next week and is facing calls for an interest rate cut, possibly in June.
