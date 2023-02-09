Germany’s harmonized inflation slowed in January underpinned by government subsidies on energy bills, official data showed Thursday. Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased unexpectedly to 9.2 percent from 9.6 percent in December, provisional data from Destatis revealed. The rate was seen at 10.0 percent.
