Germany’s consumer price inflation eased in July after accelerating in the previous month, mainly due to slower growth in food prices and services, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed Friday. The consumer price index rose 6.2 percent year-on-year following a 6.4 percent increase in June. That was in line with economists’ expectations.
