Driven by falling energy prices, Germany’s consumer price inflation softened to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, as initially estimated in January, final data from Destatis showed on Friday. The consumer price index, or CPI, registered an annual increase of 2.9 percent in January, which was slower than the 3.7 percent rise in December.
