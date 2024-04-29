Germany’s consumer prices logged a steady pace of increase in April reflecting the stickiness of inflation despite the disinflationary pressure gaining strength over recent months. The consumer price index posted an annual growth of 2.2 percent, which was the same rate as seen in March and weaker than economists’ forecast of 2.3 percent. The current 2.2 percent inflation was the lowest since 2021.
