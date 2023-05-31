Germany’s inflation eased more than expected in May, in line with the slowing trend in France, Italy and Spain, and thus strengthened the stance of doves in the European Central Bank who are calling for a pause in the interest rate hike cycle. Consumer prices advanced 6.1 percent from a year ago in May, flash figures from Destatis revealed Wednesday. Inflation was forecast to slow moderately to 6
