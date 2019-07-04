German Manufacturers Expect To Launch Short-time Work In Next 3 Months

The share of German manufacturers planning to launch short-time work programs, known as Kurzarbeit, over the next three months hit its highest level since the start of 2013, a survey by the ifo Institute showed on Thursday. The survey found that 8.5 percent of manufacturers expect to introduce short-time work in the next three months versus 2.6 percent in the same period last year.
