Germany’s private sector downturn softened to a stable footing at the start of the year amid a moderation in price pressures along with a renewed positive outlook on reducing recession risks and ongoing strength in the job market, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Private Sector Downturn Eases On Cooling Inflation, Lower Recession Fears - January 24, 2023
- Eurozone Private Sector Expands For First Time In 7 Months - January 24, 2023
- UK Private Sector Shrinks Most In 2 Years - January 24, 2023