Cancellations of residential construction projects in Germany rose to a new high in October as housing demand weakened further, results of survey by the ifo institute showed Monday, adding to signs of recession in the biggest euro area economy. The share of companies that reported canceled projects rose to 22.2 percent from 21.4 percent in the previous month.
