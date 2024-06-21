House prices in Germany declined for a 6th consecutive quarter in the first three months of the year, extending the severe slump from last year that was triggered by high interest rates and rising cost. The residential property price index fell 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, following a revised 7.2 percent decline in the previous three months, the statistical office Destatis said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Residential Property Prices Fall For 6th Quarter - June 21, 2024
- Eurozone Private Sector Growth Slows Unexpectedly In May - June 21, 2024
- UK Retail Sales Rebound In May - June 21, 2024