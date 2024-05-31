Retail sales in Germany declined more than expected in April, largely led by a slump in sales of food, while a survey showed that more companies plan to raise prices in the coming months. On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales slumped 1.2 percent from March, when they grew an upwardly revised 2.6 percent, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed Friday. Econ
