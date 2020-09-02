Germany’s retail sales declined for a second straight month in July, defying expectations for a rebound after the coronavirus pandemic-related lockdown curbs were eased, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall In July - September 2, 2020
- UK House Price Inflation Fastest Since 2004 - September 2, 2020
- European Economics Preview: German Retail Sales, UK Nationwide House Prices Due - September 2, 2020