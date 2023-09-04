Germany’s trade surplus declined more than expected in July on weak exports and rising imports, exacerbating the possibility of economic contraction in the third quarter. Exports posted a monthly decline of 0.9 percent in July, in contrast to June’s 0.2 percent increase, Destatis reported Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Trade Surplus Declines More Than Expected - September 4, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Moves To The Upside After Seeing Early Weakness - September 1, 2023
- U.S. Construction Spending Climbs More Than Expected In July - September 1, 2023