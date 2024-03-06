Germany’s trade surplus increased at the start of the year as exports rebounded more than expected, providing a glimpse of hope to an otherwise weak economy. Exports posted a monthly growth of 6.3 percent in January after falling 4.5 percent in the previous month, data released by Destatis showed on Wednesday. This was also far better than economists’ forecast of a 1.5 percent increase.
