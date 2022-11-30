Germany’s unemployment increased more than expected in November as energy crisis and weaker demand dampened activity particularly in the manufacturing sector. The number of people out of work increased by 17,000, which was larger than economists’ forecast of 13,000 and also October’s rise of 9,000, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed Wednesday.
