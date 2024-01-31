Joblessness in Germany registered an unexpected decrease in January as the labor market remained strong despite the economy moving closer to a recession. The number of people out of work decreased by 2,000, offsetting the increase of 2,000 in December, the Federal Labor Agency said Wednesday. Economists had forecast unemployment to increase sharply by 11,000.
