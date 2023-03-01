Germany’s jobless rate remained stable in February underscoring the strength of the labor market despite strong signs of recession, official data showed Wednesday. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 percent in February, the Federal Labor Agency reported. The rate also came in line with expectations.
