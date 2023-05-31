Germany’s unemployment increased less than expected in May despite the economy entering a technical recession in the face of high inflation and tight monetary policy. The number of unemployed persons increased 9,000 in May, the Federal Labor Agency reported Wednesday. This followed an increase of 23,000 in April and 18,000 in March. Economists had forecast unemployment to increase 15,000.
