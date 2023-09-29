German unemployment increased less than expected in September despite weak economic activity, official data revealed on Friday. The number of unemployed increased by only 10,000 in September after climbing 20,000 in August, the Federal Labor Agency said Friday. Unemployment was expected to rise 15,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Unemployment Rises Less Than Forecast - September 29, 2023
- U.S. Personal Income Increases 0.4% In August, In Line With Estimates - September 29, 2023
- German Import Prices Fall Most In Nearly 40 Years - September 29, 2023