Germany’s unemployment increased more than expected in May as the economic recovery was not sufficient to bring a marked improvement in the labor market. The increase in the number of people out of work more than doubled to 25,000 in May, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Tuesday. This follows an increase of 11,000 in the previous month, which was revised up from 10,000.
