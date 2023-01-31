Germany’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at a low level at the start of the year despite the economy showing signs of a recession, official data revealed on Tuesday. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 percent in January, the Federal Labor Agency reported. The rate also matched economists’ expectations.
