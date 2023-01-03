Germany’s unemployment declined unexpectedly in December despite the economy moving closer to a likely recession. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in December, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed Tuesday.
