Germany’s unemployment unexpectedly increased in March and retail sales logged a surprise fall, adding evidence to the view that the biggest euro area economy landed in a technical recession in the first quarter. The Federal Employment Agency reported Friday that the jobless rate rose to 5.6 percent in March. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.5 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Core Consumer Price Growth Unexpectedly Slows To 4.6% In February - March 31, 2023
- German Unemployment Unexpectedly Rises; Retail Sales Fall - March 31, 2023
- Eurozone Inflation Falls To 13-Month Low On Energy Prices - March 31, 2023