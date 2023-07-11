Germany’s economic sentiment deteriorated to a seven-month low in July as financial market experts expect further economic downturn in the face of more monetary policy tightening, results of a closely watched survey showed Tuesday. The Indicator of Economic Sentiment declined more-than-expected to -14.7 in July from -8.5 in June.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German ZEW Economic Confidence At 7-Month Low - July 11, 2023
- Dollar Extends Losses Against Major Rivals - July 10, 2023
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Virtually Unchanged In May - July 10, 2023