German economic confidence deteriorated unexpectedly in April as high inflation and restrictive monetary policy weighed on economic activity. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell sharply to 4.1 in April from 13.0 in March. The score was forecast to improve to 15.3. The score suggested no significant improvement in the economic situation over the next six months.
