Investor sentiment in Germany grew for a tenth month and at a faster than expected pace in May to its highest level in over two years, on hopes of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank in June and an increase in export demand from China, results of a survey revealed Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany climbed to 47.1 from 42.9 in April.
