Germany’s investor sentiment rose more than expected in November and moved into the positive territory for the first time in seven months amid an improvement in economic expectations, survey results from the think tank ZEW showed Tuesday. The economic sentiment index rose for the fourth month in a row to 9.8 points from -1.1 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 5.0 points.
