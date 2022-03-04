Germany Exports & Imports Log Unexpected Fall

Germany’s exports and imports logged unexpected declines in January, data published by Destatis revealed on Friday. Exports were down 2.8 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in December. Shipments were expected to climb 1.0 percent. This was the first decline in four months. Likewise, imports decreased 4.2 percent, in contrast to the 4 percent increase a month ago.
