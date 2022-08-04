Germany Factory Orders Fall Less Than Expected In June

Germany factory orders declined less than expected in June as the fall in foreign demand was partially offset by the improvement in domestic orders, data published by Destatis showed on Thursday. Factory orders decreased 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in June, after a revised 0.2 percent drop in May. Nonetheless, this was slower than the economists’ forecast of -0.8 percent.
