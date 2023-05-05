German factory orders posted the biggest decline since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, suggesting that manufacturing weighed on the economic activity in the first quarter. Factory orders decreased by a more-than-expected 10.7 percent month-on-month in March, offsetting the revised 4.5 percent increase in February, data released by Destatis showed on Friday. Orders were forecast to
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Germany Factory Orders Fall Most Since Onset Of Pandemic - May 5, 2023
- China Service Sector Logs Robust Growth - May 5, 2023
- Euro Down After Smaller ECB Rate Hike - May 4, 2023