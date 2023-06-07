Germany’s industrial production grew at a slower than expected pace in April raising possibilities for another economic contraction in the second quarter. Industrial output advanced 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.1 percent decrease in March, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday. The growth rate was well below the expected 0.6 percent.
