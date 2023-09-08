Germany’s inflation slowed marginally in August as estimated but the rate remained elevated due to the increases in energy and food prices, final data from Destatis revealed on Friday. Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.1 percent in August from 6.2 percent in July. The statistical office confirmed the provisional estimate published on August 30.
