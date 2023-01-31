Germany’s retail sales declined sharply in December suggesting weak consumer spending even during the Christmas season, data published by Destatis revealed Tuesday. Retail sales plunged 6.4 percent in December from the last year, much faster than economists’ forecast of -1.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Germany Retail Sales Fall Sharply In December - January 31, 2023
- France GDP Growth Slows To 0.1% On Weaker Consumption - January 31, 2023
- IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast On China Reopening - January 31, 2023