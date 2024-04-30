The German economy avoided a recession in the first quarter on exports and investment in construction, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew a more-than-expected 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in contrast to the revised 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding three months.
