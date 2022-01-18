Germany ZEW Economic Confidence At 6-Month High

German economic confidence improved more-than-expected to a six-month high in January as the economy is expected to pick up over the coming months, survey results from the ZEW – Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose to 51.7 in January from 29.9 in the previous month. The reading was well above the economists’ forecast of 32.0.

