Germany’s Export Growth Tops Expectations

Germany’s exports rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in September, despite signs of mild recession, data from Destatis revealed Friday. Exports grew 1.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to August’s 0.9 percent fall. Shipments were forecast to grow only 0.3 percent. At the same time, imports growth accelerated to 1.3 percent from 0.1 percent a month ago.

